House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 2: The Ballroom Where It Happens

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

In the second episode of his series, Harcourt brings the party to the stage door and reminisces about his time in the original cast of Hamilton while walking down Shubert Alley. Speaking of Hamilton, Harcourt also captures composer Lin-Manuel Miranda visiting the Jellicle crew and spills tea on how he brought voguing to the American Revolution. This episode is jam-packed with previously unseen footage, including a glimpse at The Jellicle Ball's sitzprobe during its off-Broadway run. Later on, Harcourt gets glow-tioned by Ken Ard and speaks to Kya Azeen mid-performance as she's making her principal Broadway debut.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

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