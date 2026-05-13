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The Balusters Extends Broadway Run Through June 21

David Lindsay-Abaire’s comedy, directed by Kenny Leon, adds two weeks to its limited engagement

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 13, 2026
Ricardo Chavira, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Richard Thomas, Anika Noni Rose, Jeena Yi, Marylouise Burke and Kayli Carter in "The Balusters"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • The Balusters by David Lindsay-Abaire has extended its Broadway limited engagement at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, with a new closing date of June 21
  • Directed by Kenny Leon, the production features an all-star cast including Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke and Ricardo Chavira
  • The comedy follows a neighborhood association feud that escalates when a controversial proposal—installing a stop sign—sparks conflict among residents

The Vernon Point Neighborhood Association has unfinished business to attend to. David Lindsay-Abaire's The Balusters, directed by Kenny Leon, has extended for an additional two weeks at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre. The production will now play its final performance on June 21, marking its second extension. The limited engagement was originally scheduled to run through May 24.

The all-star cast features Tony winner Anika Noni Rose, Marylouise Burke, Kayli Carter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Ricardo Chavira, Margaret Colin, Michael Esper, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Richard Thomas and Jeena Yi.

The Balusters is nominated for five 2026 Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Performance by a Featured Actress for Burke, Best Performance by a Featured Actor for Thomas, Best Direction for Leon and Best Costume Design for Emilio Sosa.

In The Balusters, the Vernon Point Neighborhood Association is a passionate bunch, whether squabbling over historically inaccurate porch railings or debating trash can protocol. Still, no one is prepared for the neighbor-versus-neighbor battle royale that ensues when a newcomer to the board suggests the unthinkable: installing a stop sign on the corner of the enclave’s prettiest block.

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