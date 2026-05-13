Debbie Allen, 2026 Tony Nominees & Audience Choice Winners on The Broadway Show

Tamsen Fadal and Debbie Allen on "The Broadway Show" (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

The countdown to the 2026 Tony Awards is on. This week on the The Broadway Show, get a deeper look into four Tony-nominated shows: Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Ragtime, Titanique and Cats: The Jellicle Ball. Plus, the 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards winners are revealed!

Joe Turner's Come and Gone director extraordinaire Debbie Allen sits down with The Broadway Show host to speak about returning to Broadway, working with Denzel Washington, Ruben Santiago-Hudson and Taraji P. Henson on the film adaptation, and her Tony-nominated creative team.

Best Leading Actor in a Musical Tony nominee Joshua Henry walks through his extensive Broadway resume, from his debut to playing Coalhouse Walker, Jr. in the Ragtime revival, with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek.

The captains of Titanique, aka Tony-nominated co-creators Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue, invite Broadway.com Managing Editor Beth Stevens on board in the latest installment of Building Broadway.

Tony-winning set designer Rachel Hauk, nominated this year for Cats: The Jellicle Ball, shares her vision for the Broadway transfer with The Broadway Show correspondent Perry Sook.

Plus, Fadal recaps the big winners of the annual Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards, including The Lost Boys, Dog Day Afternoon, Death of a Salesman and Chess.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 13 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.