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Mariska Hargitay Extends Every Brilliant Thing Broadway Run at Hudson Theatre

The Emmy-winning Law & Order: SVU actress will perform in the Broadway production through July 5

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 15, 2026
Mariska Hargitay in "Every Brilliant Thing"
(Photo by Emilio Madrid, c/o Vivacity Media Group)

What to Know

  • Mariska Hargitay has extended her Broadway run in Every Brilliant Thing through July 5 at the Hudson Theatre, with performances beginning May 26
  • The Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning Law & Order: SVU star is making her Broadway debut in the acclaimed play following Daniel Radcliffe’s final performance on May 24
  • Written by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan, Every Brilliant Thing is a heartwarming Broadway play about finding hope through life’s small joys

It just keeps getting more brilliant. Mariska Hargitay, who is set to begin performances in Every Brilliant Thing on May 26, has extended her run in the play an extra week, through July 5 at the Hudson Theatre. As previously announced, Tony winner Daniel Radcliffe will play his final performance on May 24.

Making her Broadway debut in the production, Hargitay is an Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actress, producer and director, best known for her portrayal of Captain Olivia Benson on NBC's Law and Order: Special Victims Unit. In addition to starring on the show—the longest-running primetime live-action series in U.S. television history—she also serves as an executive producer and director.

Written by Olivier Award nominee Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe, and directed by Olivier and Tony Award nominee Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan, Every Brilliant Thing is an exhilarating and heartwarming play, in which its central character looks back at their life and the glimmers of hope that carried them through—all told through a list of every wonderful, beautiful and delightful thing that makes life worth living.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!

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