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Tickets Now on Sale for Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Broadway’s Much Ado About Nothing

The Olivier-nominated Shakespeare revival begins performances October 31 at the Winter Garden Theatre

Now On Sale
by Sophia Rubino • May 15, 2026
Forbes Masson, Mara Huf, Hayley Atwell, Mason Alexander Park and Phillip Olagoke in the West End production of "Much Ado About Nothing"
(Photo: Marc Brenner)

What to Know

  • Tickets are now on sale for Jamie Lloyd’s Broadway revival of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing, starring Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at the Winter Garden Theatre
  • The Olivier Award-nominated production begins performances October 31 and officially opens November 19, following its run at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane
  • The Broadway cast features Mason Alexander Park, James Phoon, Mara Huf, Gerald Kyd and more, with creative direction by Jamie Lloyd and design by Soutra Gilmour

Tickets are now on sale for the Broadway production of Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Directed by Jamie Lloyd, the revival begins performances at the Winter Garden Theatre on October 31, ahead of opening night on November 19.

As previously announced, the production stars Tom Hiddleston as Benedick and Hayley Atwell as Beatrice, with Mara Huf as Hero, Mika Onyx Johnson as Borachio, Gerald Kyd as Don Pedro, Forbes Masson as Leonato, Phillip Olagoke as Friar Francis, Mason Alexander Park as Margaret, James Phoon as Claudio and Tim Steed as Don John. 

Much Ado About Nothing features set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, choreography by Fabian Aloise, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham and hair, wigs and make-up design by Carole Hancock. Kate Waters serves as fight director and Ingrid Mackinnon as intimacy coordinator.

Originally staged at London’s Theatre Royal Drury Lane, the production was nominated for two Olivier Awards, including Best Revival.

Much Ado About Nothing follows a collection of clever aristocrats whose lives slowly unfold into chaos. Sparkling with overheard conversations, social scheming, inflated egos and people making catastrophically confident assumptions, Shakespeare’s comedy seems delightfully aware that human beings are nowhere near as clever in matters of love as they believe themselves to be.

Get tickets to Much Ado About Nothing!

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