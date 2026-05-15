Odds and Ends: Giant Gets a Global Release, Mary-Louise Parker Joins The Oresteia & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

A Giant Release

A pro-shot of Mark Rosenblatt’s Olivier-winning play Giant will be released in theaters on November 19. The dramatic work inspired by the true scandal surrounding children’s author Roald Dahl is currently running on Broadway starring John Lithgow. The filmed version was captured during the production’s run at the Harold Pinter Theatre in London by Trafalgar Releasing, and will be screened in over 900 cinemas in 18 countries including the U.S., U.K., Canada, Australia and select international territories. Giant received four 2026 Tony nominations: Best Play, Best Leading Actor in a Play (Lithgow), Best Featured Actress in a Play (Aya Cash) and Best Direction of a Play (Nicholas Hytner).

Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara in “Fallen Angels” (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Angels of the Screen

Giant is not the only Broadway production to be released en masse. On June 5, the 7 p.m. performance of Fallen Angels will be live-streamed on BroadwayHD. A revival of Noël Coward’s 1925 comedy, Fallen Angels stars Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara as a pair of society women who get increasingly more intoxicated as they wait for a former lover. The Scott Ellis-directed production received five Tony nominations: Best Revival of a Play, Best Leading Actress in a Play (Byrne, O’Hara), Best Scenic Design of a Play (David Rockwell) and Best Costume Design of a Play (Jeff Mahshie). Fallen Angels is currently running at the the Roundabout Theatre Company's Todd Haimes Theatre through June 7.

Mary-Louise Parker in “How I Learned To Drive” (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Mary-Louise Parker Gets Mythic

London Theatre Company has announced the casting for Simon Stone’s The Oresteia, wherein a contemporary family wakes up in a Greek myth and can’t seem to find a way out of their hellish destiny. Two-time Tony winner Mary-Louise Parker will play Montie, David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) will play Christopher, Archie Madekwe (Saltburn) will play Lorenzo, Rosie Sheehy will play Alice and Lloyd Hutchinson will play Melville. This new work boasts two House of the Dragon stars as well: John Macmillan and Tom Glynn-Carney, who will play Jerome and Augie, respectively. The Oresteia begins previews at the Bridge Theatre on July 2 with an opening night scheduled for July 14. The production is scheduled to run through September 19. Stone will direct.

Matt Rodin and company of "Beau the Musical" (Photo: Valerie Terranova)

Beau My God

An original off-Broadway cast recording of Beau the Musical, which concluded its most recent run in January, will be released through Joy Machine Records and produced by Grammy winner Ian Kage. Featuring a country-infused score by Ethan D. Pakchar and Douglas Lyons, Beau follows Ace Baker, a queer singer-songwriter searching for his grandfather, Beau, who was previously thought to be deceased. Matt Rodin led the cast, which also featured Jeb Brown, Max Sangerman, Miyuki Miyagi, Andrea Goss, Amelia Cormack, Ryan Halsaver and Derek Stoltenberg—all of whom will appear on the recording. The release date for Beau’s cast album has yet to be announced.

Johanna Day (Photo by Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Risky Business

Call Me Izzy playwright Jamie Wax's newest work will be staged in the form of a 29-hour reading. Set in the aftermath of JFK’s assasination, High Risk Ward follows two overworked nurses and three expectant mothers whose pregnancies are deemed “high risk” in the maternity wing of a newly integrated Louisiana hospital. The invite-only reading will take place in New York on June 10 and 11 under the direction of Livy Scanlon. Presented by The Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts, High Risk Ward will feature two-time Tony nominee Johanna Day (Proof, Sweat), who previously worked with Wax as Jean Smart's standby in Call Me Izzy.

Nina West (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Go (Mid)West

Drag superstar Nina West’s bestselling picture book The You Kind of Kind has been adapted into a musical, which will premiere at Columbus Children’s Theatre in the spring of 2027. West co-wrote the lyrics with Caleb Damschroder and penned the show’s libretto with Eric Ulloa. Damschroder supplies the score and Kevin J. Zak directs. The You Kind of Kind is a joyous adventure with Little Nina, who cavorts through her neighborhood to identify kindness in the wild. Mounted at the Riffe Center in downtown Columbus, Ohio, The You Kind of Kind begins performances on April 2 and is set to run through April 23, 2027.