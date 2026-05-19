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2026 Chita Rivera Awards Winners: Schmigadoon! Dominates Broadway Honors

The annual awards ceremony honoring excellence in dance across Broadway and film was held May 18 at NYU Skirball Center in New York City

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 19, 2026
Isabelle McCalla and the company of "Schmigadoon!"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

What to Know

  • Schmigadoon! was the big Broadway winner at the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, taking home Outstanding Ensemble, Outstanding Choreography for Christopher Gattelli and Outstanding Dancer awards for Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla
  • Robert “Silk” Mason won Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show for their performance in Cats: The Jellicle Ball
  • Film category winners included Sinners for Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film and Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration for Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary

Winners are here for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. This year's ceremony was held on May 18 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Schmigadoon! swept the Broadway category, earning Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show, Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for Christopher Gattelli and Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show awards for performers Max Clayton and Isabelle McCallaRobert "Silk" Mason was also awarded Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show for their magical performance in Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Find the full list of winners below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

BROADWAY NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

*Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titanique

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

Layton Williams, Titanique

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

*Schmigadoon!

The Rocky Horror Show

Titanique

FILM NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film

Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega

*Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary

*Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean

Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska

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Star Files

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