2026 Chita Rivera Awards Winners: Schmigadoon! Dominates Broadway Honors

Isabelle McCalla and the company of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

Winners are here for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. This year's ceremony was held on May 18 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.

Schmigadoon! swept the Broadway category, earning Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show, Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for Christopher Gattelli and Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show awards for performers Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla. Robert "Silk" Mason was also awarded Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show for their magical performance in Cats: The Jellicle Ball.

Find the full list of winners below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.

BROADWAY NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show

*Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!

Lorin Latarro, Chess

Ellenore Scott, Ragtime

Ellenore Scott, Titanique

Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show

Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show

Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!

Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!

Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

*Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!

Sarah Meahl, Chess

Constantine Rousouli, Titanique

Layton Williams, Titanique

Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!

Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show

Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Chess

Ragtime

*Schmigadoon!

The Rocky Horror Show

Titanique

FILM NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film

Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott

Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega

*Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones

The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall

Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott

Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary

*Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher

Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean

Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams

Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien

Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska