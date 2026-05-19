2026 Chita Rivera Awards Winners: Schmigadoon! Dominates Broadway Honors

Winners are here for the 2026 Chita Rivera Awards, honoring the best in dance during the 2025-2026 theater and film seasons. This year's ceremony was held on May 18 at NYU's Skirball Center for the Performing Arts.
Schmigadoon! swept the Broadway category, earning Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show, Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show for Christopher Gattelli and Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show awards for performers Max Clayton and Isabelle McCalla. Robert "Silk" Mason was also awarded Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show for their magical performance in Cats: The Jellicle Ball.
Find the full list of winners below in bold and preceded by an asterisk.
BROADWAY NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show
*Christopher Gattelli, Schmigadoon!
Lorin Latarro, Chess
Ellenore Scott, Ragtime
Ellenore Scott, Titanique
Ani Taj, The Rocky Horror Show
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show
Jonathan Burke, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Baby Byrne, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
*Max Clayton, Schmigadoon!
Zachary Downer, Schmigadoon!
Sydney James Harcourt, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Dava Huesca, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
*Robert “Silk” Mason, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
*Isabelle McCalla, Schmigadoon!
Sarah Meahl, Chess
Constantine Rousouli, Titanique
Layton Williams, Titanique
Lyrica Woodruff, Schmigadoon!
Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show
Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Chess
Ragtime
*Schmigadoon!
The Rocky Horror Show
Titanique
FILM NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Choreography in a Feature Film
Kiss of The Spider Woman, Choreographers: Sergio Trujillo and Christopher Scott
Michael, Choreographers: Anthony Talauega and Richmond Talauega
*Sinners, Choreographer: Aakomon Jones
The Testament of Ann Lee, Choreographer: Celia Rowlson-Hall
Wicked: For Good, Choreographer: Christopher Scott
Outstanding Direction of a Dance Documentary
*Dick Van Dyke, 100th Celebration, Director: Steve Boettcher
Martha Graham Dance Company: We Are Our Time, (Part I, “American Spirit,” Part II, “Athletes of God”), Directors: Peter Schnall and Cyndee Readdean
Playing The Palace, Director: Cody Williams
Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, Director: Linus O’Brien
Tango My Passion, Director: Dr. Monika Krajewska