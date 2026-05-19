Odds and Ends: Stranger Things Star Gaten Matarazzo to Make West End Debut in Rent, The Housemaid Gets Stage Adaptation & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

From Hawkins to Bohemia

Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will make his West End debut as Mark in a new production of Jonathan Larson's Rent, directed by Paddington The Musical Olivier winner Luke Sheppard and choreographed by Tom Jackson Greaves. Celebrating 30 years since the musical premiered on Broadway, performances begin at the Duke of York's Theatre in London on September 26, with opening night on October 8. Matarazzo's Broadway credits include Dear Evan Hansen and Sweeney Todd. He will appear in the upcoming film adaptation of Dave Malloy’s chamber musical Octet, directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. In New York City, a 30th anniversary gala concert celebration of Rent will be held at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre on October 26.

Becca Brunstetter (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Do You Want the House Tour?

Following the recent film version of Freida McFadden’s novel The Housemaid starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, Tony nominee Bekah Brunstetter (The Notebook on Broadway) has been tapped by Lionsgate to write a stage adaptation. “I’m so thrilled to be bringing this gripping, emotional, strange and even funny story to the stage," Brunstetter said. "Not only have I fallen in love with the adaptation process and bringing books to life on both stage and screen, I’m extremely excited to dig into The Housemaid’s incredibly universal themes of jealousy, the pain of desire, and the traumas that connect us.” Melting Pot's Simon Friend and Hanna Osmolska, behind screen-to-Broadway-stage projects Life of Pi and Paranormal Activity, will produce.

The company of "Masquerade" (Photo: Luis Suarez)

Andrew Lloyd Webber Goes for a Spin

Bust out your record players, because Andrew Lloyd Webber has a new musical offering. The prolific composer has released a vinyl containing the instrumental music heard throughout Masquerade, the immersive reimagining of The Phantom of the Opera. Fans (or rather, phans) can purchase Masquerade: The Orchestral Score exclusively at the show’s off-Broadway venue. Co-produced with Lee McCutcheon, the recording was released through The Other Songs Records. Included on the album is the Oscar-nominated song “Learn to be Lonely” composed and performed live by Webber.

Danny Burstein, Cynthia Nixon and Christopher Lowell at the 2026 Drama Desk Awards (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

There’s No Place Like the Shed

The 2026 Drama Desk Awards took place on May 17, where Schmigadoon! was named Outstanding Musical and The Balusters was named Outstanding Play. From 2012 through 2019, the awards ceremony was held at the Town Hall in Manhattan’s theater district, with this year marking a return to the venue. However, the Drama Desk Awards have found a new home at the Shed, a cultural center located in Hudson Yards. The move will kick into gear on May 23, 2027, when next year’s ceremony is set to take place.

Tom Stoppard (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Arcadia Calculates Its West End Cast

Casting has been announced for the West End transfer of Tom Stoppard’s century-spanning play Arcadia, following its run at the Old Vic. Angus Cooper as Valentine Coverly, Seamus Dillane as Septimus Hodge, Tim Frances as Jellaby, Holly Godliman as Chloë Coverly, Isis Hainsworth as Thomasina Coverly and Matthew Steer as Ezra Chater will reprise their roles. They are joined by Nikki Amuka-Bird as Hannah Jarvis and Oliver Chris as Bernard Nightingale, alongside Aaron Anthony as Richard Noakes, David Buttle as Captain Brice, Matthew Doswell as Gus Coverly and Augustus Coverly, and Yolanda Kettle as Lady Croom. Alex Britt, Peta Cornish and Keziah Hayes round out the company as understudies. Arcadia runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre from June 20 through September 12. Directed by Carrie Cracknell, this will be the first West End production of Stoppard’s work to be staged since his passing last fall.

P. S.

While Titanique continues to tickle Broadway audiences, its West End production has been extended through January 2027. Etiquette coach and podcast host William Hanson has joined the Criterion Theatre cast as Ruth Dewitt Bukater, the vicious mother hen who’s currently being embodied by Jim Parsons on the Great White Way. Hanson will brave the Ship of Dreams from June 9 through July 19. From table manners to seamen, we salute Hanson on this voyage.