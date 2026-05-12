Odds and Ends: Rent 30th Anniversary Concert, Weird Al Musical in the Works, Hamilton Returns in 4K

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

No Day But Today

Viva La Vie Bohème! A gala concert celebration of Jonathan Larson's rock musical Rent is set to take place on October 26 at Broadway’s Richard Rodgers Theatre. The event will commemorate the show’s 30th anniversary and serves as a benefit for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Rent’s original director, five-time Tony nominee Michael Greif, will return to direct. The show’s original music director, Tim Weil, will also return, leading the entire original Rent band: Kenny Brescia, Stephanie Mack, Jeff Potter and Daniel A. Weiss. The winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, the original Broadway cast of Rent featured Anthony Rapp, Adam Pascal, Jesse L. Martin, Wilson Jermaine Heredia, Idina Menzel, Fredi Walker and Taye Diggs. Special guest performers for the anniversary performance will be announced in the coming weeks.

Alex Timbers (Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Weird Side Story

Dare to Be Stupid: The Weird Al Musical, featuring the songs of "Weird Al" Yankovic, is being developed for the stage. Moulin Rouge! Tony winner Alex Timbers is set to direct the new musical, with an original story by writing duo Scott Brown and Anthony King (Gutenberg! The Musical!, Beetlejuice) and Yankovic. The Grammy-winning parodist’s catalog includes generational anthems like “Girls Just Want To Have Lunch,” “My Bologna,” “White & Nerdy” and “Pretty Fly For A Rabbi.” In a statement, Yankovic said, “Ever since I was a middle-aged man, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the New York theatre community. Plus, the one thing people always say about Broadway is that it's 'severely lacking in Weird Al-based entertainment,' and I think this musical should fix that problem immediately.” Additional details for Dare to Be Stupid, including production timeline and the complete creative team, will be announced shortly.

Bernadette Peters in “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends” (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Bern, Baby, Bern

Broadway legend Bernadette Peters will perform at the 2026 New 42 Gala on June 1 at The Plaza Hotel. The event will be hosted by current Oh, Mary! star Cheyenne Jackson under the direction of Warren Carlyle, honoring Cats: The Jellicle Ball deity André De Shields, New 42 Artistic Director Mary Rose Lloyd and New 42 board member Sarah Long. Proceeds from the gala will support programs that power performances at New Victory Theater, incubate new works at New 42 Studios and pave new pathways to creative careers through artist mentorship and youth workforce development programs. A two-time Tony winner and the 2012 recepient of the Isabelle Stevenson Award, Peters most recently appeared on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends.

Adrien Brody and Nick Yarris on opening night of “The Fear of 13” (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

No Fear

A one-night benefit performance of The Fear of 13 will take place on May 14 in support of the Innocence Project, which has helped free or exonerate over 250 individuals who have spent time behind bars for crimes they did not commit. The non-profit legal organization has also contributed to the passage of more than 250 state and federal reforms to prevent future wrongful convictions from occurring. The Fear of 13 stars Oscar winner Adrien Brody as Nick Yarris, who spent 22 years on death row for a murder he did not commit. Tessa Thompson co-stars as Jacki, a volunteer who visits Yarris in prison. The benefit performance will include a post-show talkback with Christina Swarns, Executive Director of the Innocence Project (who served as one of the attorneys in Yarris’ case), playwright Lindsey Ferrentino, Brody, Thompson and Innocence Project client and exoneree Termaine Hicks, who was freed in 2020 after 19 years of imprisonment due to a wrongful conviction. A portion of all proceeds from the performance will be donated to the Innocence Project.

Renée Elise Goldsberry, Phillipa Soo, Jasmine Cephas Jones and the original Broadway cast of "Hamilton" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

Red, White and Blu-Ray

The filmed version of Hamilton is being re-issued in the form of a collector’s edition 4K UHD Blu-ray box set, available on June 16. This edition features upgraded Dolby Vision picture quality and Dolby Atmos audio and includes Spark Into a Flame: Hamilton & Hip-Hop, a new documentary exploring the influences that shaped Lin-Manuel Miranda’s masterwork. Spark Into a Flame features appearances from Busta Rhymes, Nas, Questlove, Black Thought, Angie Martinez, Common, Dessa and Residente. First released on Disney+ in 2020, the Hamilton pro-shot captures the blockbuster’s original cast, which includes Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Phillipa Soo, Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jonathan Groff and Okieriete Onaodowan.