The Book of Mormon Will Resume Broadway Performances on May 27

Following the Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire on May 4, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon have announced that as final work continues, performances of the Broadway musical are scheduled to resume on May 27. The production was first canceled through May 17, then pushed to May 21. Performances are now canceled through May 26.

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The musical comedy won nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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