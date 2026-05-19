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The Book of Mormon Will Resume Broadway Performances on May 27

Performances are currently canceled through May 26 as repair work continues following the Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire

News
by Sophia Rubino • May 19, 2026
The Eugene O'Neill Theatre
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • The Book of Mormon on Broadway will resume performances at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on May 27, following a theater fire on May 4 that caused cancellations through May 26
  • The Broadway cast currently features Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham, Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi
  • The hit musical comedy, which won nine Tony Awards including Best Musical in 2011, remains one of Broadway’s most popular long-running productions

Following the Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire on May 4, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon have announced that as final work continues, performances of the Broadway musical are scheduled to resume on May 27. The production was first canceled through May 17, then pushed to May 21. Performances are now canceled through May 26.

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The musical comedy won nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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