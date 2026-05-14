The Book of Mormon Broadway Performances Expected to Resume May 21

Following the Eugene O’Neill Theatre fire on May 4, ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon have announced that performances of the Broadway musical are expected to resume on May 21. Previously canceled through May 17, performances are now canceled through May 20.

The Eugene O’Neill box office will reopen to the public on May 15 at 10:00 a.m. In celebration of the show’s 15th anniversary, the first 50 people at the box office on Friday can purchase $15 tickets, two tickets each, for select performances throughout the summer.

"The work inside the theatre is being completed by an extraordinary team that has made tremendous progress," a joint statement began. "On its current timeline, The Book of Mormon will resume performances on Thursday, May 21. ATG Entertainment and The Book of Mormon will keep audiences updated should anything change in the coming days. ATG Entertainment, who are the owners and operators of the O’Neill, and The Book of Mormon are extremely grateful to the FDNY and the Department of Buildings for their help and cooperation throughout the repair efforts."

The Book of Mormon currently stars Kevin Clay as Elder Price, Diego Enrico as Elder Cunningham and Sydney Quildon as Nabulungi, with Charlie Franklin as Elder McKinley and Jacques C. Smith as Mafala Hatimbi. The musical comedy won nine 2011 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

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