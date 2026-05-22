The Lost Boys Cast and Creators Reveal What Makes the Tony-Nominated Musical Soar on Broadway

We’re highlighting the 2026 musical Tony nominees this week on The Broadway Show! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens sank their teeth into The Lost Boys, which has 12 total nominations, including Best Musical, Best Original Score and Best Book of a Musical.

The killer new musical takes flight under the direction of Michael Arden, with choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, Adrianne "AG" Gonzales and Gabriel Mann), a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch and scenic design by Dane Laffrey—all of whom earned 2026 Tony nods. Tony nominees Shoshana Bean and Ali Louis Bourzgui lead the cast alongside LJ Benet, Benjamin Pajak and Maria Wirries.

"Yes, it's huge, yes it is a spectacle. But that doesn't work unless you have bones of characters that people see themselves inside of," Bean says of the show's impact. "Heart, the importance of family and belonging, chosen family versus the family you're born into, and great music—all these elements have created lightning in a bottle, not the least of which is this insanely talented cast and team."

Watch the video below to hear more from Bean, as well as Arden, Laffrey and England ahead of the ceremony on June 7:

Get tickets to The Lost Boys, A New Musical!