How Titanique's Marla Mindelle Turned Career Setbacks Into Three Tony Nominations

“I gave up on my dreams, but my dreams never gave up on me,” says newly-minted three-time Tony Award nominee Marla Mindelle. After departing Broadway with a number of credits under her belt to pursue a career writing for television, Mindelle and co-writers Constantine Rousouli and Tye Blue birthed Titanique, the “kooky crazy” Céline Dion camp-fest musical. Mindelle experienced a riches-to-rags-to-riches tale, à la her turn as Gabrielle in Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella. Thanks to the French-Canadian Queen of Power Ballads, the first-time nominee gave Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek a quick career retrospective at the Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York—and her dreams are all coming back to her now.

Mindelle wishes she had some preparation for the chaos that comes post-Tony nomination, or in her case, nominations. The actress, writer and co-producer is nominated for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Musical for Titanique. “It's every emotion you can possibly imagine wrapped into one and then you get to perform on stage on top of that,” she says. “Despite how crazy this all is,” Mindelle counteracts, “I don't want to let a second of it pass me by.”



Mindelle’s road to the Tonys wasn’t necessarily smooth. After emerging from her mother’s womb with self-proclaimed jazz hands, Mindelle went to college and studied musical theater. She enjoyed years performing on Broadway in shows like South Pacific and Sister Act, but had the desire to create her own work. She headed West to do just that, which ultimately proved unsuccessful. “Ironically, the thing that has worked out is my love, is my passion, which is theater,” she says.

Mindelle now gets the best of both worlds: starring in a show she wrote while making Tony Awards history as the first woman nominated for doing just that. “I have broken a glass ceiling in a way that I had never anticipated,” she says. “I am even more grateful than I could imagine because I know that this doesn't happen very often.”

Marla Mindelle (Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Mindelle is right. Titanique making it to Broadway is somewhat of a miracle after its off-Broadway hit status was solidified. It wasn’t until its West End production won the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment or Comedy Play that the show’s Broadway potential began to percolate. “I'm such a realistic person and I know Broadway is so hard and there are so many elements behind the scenes that I didn't ever think that I would be here,” Mindelle admits. “To be on Broadway right now—and to not only have one Tony nomination, but three—I feel like I've done it to the biggest and best of my ability, and I’m triple thrilled.”

While Mindelle’s quest for happiness took a few turns, she ended up exactly where she was meant to in the end. She even learned enough to impart a bit of wisdom. “You have to do it, whatever your soul is telling you,” she urges. “Even if you lose everything. I lost everything in Los Angeles. I lost my money, I lost my mind, I lost my home at one point. I went from Broadway to bust, but here I am now.” She adds in an inspirational decree, “I challenge everyone to do it. You might lose everything, but you might come back like me.”

GET TO KNOW THE TONY FIRST-TIMERS

Left to Right: MARLA MINDELLE - Titanique | CAISSIE LEVY - Ragtime | CHRISTIANI PITTS - Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) | STEPHANIE HSU - The Rocky Horror Show | SARA CHASE - Schmigadoon!

Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com

Watch the June 3 episode of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, highlighting all five first-time Tony nominees for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical, and check out the complete gallery of photos from our exclusive Broadway.com photo shoot below.

The Broadway Show Credits: Directed by Zack R. Smith | Producers: Paul Wontorek and Beth Stevens | Senior Producers: Caitlin Moynihan and Lindsey Sullivan | Videographers: Jessica Arena, Pablo Esteves, Eddie Lebron, Nick Shakra and Ryan Windess | Audio: Drew James | Gaffer: Alicia Esposito

Photo Credits: Photography by Jenny Anderson | Photo Assistants: Laurel Hinton, Lindsey Kelly and Shawn Salley | Location: The Grand Salon at the Waldorf Astoria Residences New York

Hair and Makeup Credits: Morgan Blaul, L. Monique Rance, Rachel Roberts and Angella Valentine

Styling Credits: Blazer: Chuks Collins | Top and Pants: Christy Lynn | Earrings: Bonheur Jewelry | Rings: Alex Monroe Jewellery | Shoes: Schutz

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