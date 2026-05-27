The Broadway Show Spotlights 2026 Tony-Nominated Plays

In this week's episode of The Broadway Show, we're celebrating this year’s new plays and spotlighting the 2026 Tony nominees! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens speak with the stars and creators behind Death of a Salesman, Liberation, Giant, The Balusters, Every Brilliant Thing, Fallen Angels, Little Bear Ridge Road and Becky Shaw.

Then, go inside the star-studded opening of Celebrity Autobiography with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kenan Thompson and more.

Plus, on our road to the Jimmy Awards, hear from music supervisor Geoffrey Ko as the big night nears.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.