 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

The Broadway Show Spotlights 2026 Tony-Nominated Plays

Go inside Broadway’s biggest Tony-nominated plays with the stars and creators of Fallen Angels, Giant, Death of a Salesman and more

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • May 27, 2026
Paul Wontorek and Kelli O'Hara on "The Broadway Show"

What to Know

  • 2026 Tony nominees from Broadway’s biggest new plays—including Death of a Salesman, Giant, The Balusters and Becky Shaw—join The Broadway Show for exclusive interviews
  • The episode also features opening-night coverage of Celebrity Autobiography with appearances by Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kenan Thompson and more Broadway and Hollywood stars
  • Watch The Broadway Show's YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on May 27, ahead of its nationwide weekend broadcast on WPIX and local TV stations across the U.S.

In this week's episode of The Broadway Show, we're celebrating this year’s new plays and spotlighting the 2026 Tony nominees! Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek and Managing Editor Beth Stevens speak with the stars and creators behind Death of a Salesman, Liberation, Giant, The Balusters, Every Brilliant ThingFallen Angels, Little Bear Ridge Road and Becky Shaw.

Then, go inside the star-studded opening of Celebrity Autobiography with Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, Kenan Thompson and more.

Plus, on our road to the Jimmy Awards, hear from music supervisor Geoffrey Ko as the big night nears.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 27 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

Related Shows

Becky Shaw

from $81.42

Celebrity Autobiography

from $54.52

Fallen Angels

from $349.65

The Balusters

from $64.29

Giant

from $96.84

Every Brilliant Thing

from $77.70

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

from $107.69
View All (7)

Star Files

Tom Hanks

Articles Trending Now

  1. How a Call From Denzel Washington Brought Debbie Allen Back to Broadway With Joe Turner’s Come and Gone
  2. Richard Thomas on His Tony-Nominated Turn in The Balusters and Nearly 70 Years on Stage
  3. 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Winners: Lea Michele, Daniel Radcliffe & Sam Tutty Lead
Back to Top