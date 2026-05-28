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Cats: The Jellicle Ball Extends Broadway Run Through January 2027

Cast members André De Shields and “Tempress” Chasity Moore shared the news with Whoopi Goldberg on The View

News
by Jonah de Forest • May 28, 2026
Robert "Silk" Mason in "Cats: The Jellicle Ball"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Cats: The Jellicle Ball has extended its Broadway run through January 17, 2027 at the Broadhurst Theatre
  • The extension was announced by The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg and the production's stars André De Shields and “Tempress” Chasity Moore, followed by a cast performance
  • The Ballroom-inspired revival received nine 2026 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical and a featured actor nod for De Shields as Old Deuteronomy

The ball keeps rolling! Cats: The Jellicle Ball has extended its Broadway run through January 17, 2027. The news was relayed by two of the production's stars—André De Shields and Grizabella herself, “Tempress” Chasity Moore—with co-host Whoopi Goldberg on The View. Following the announcement, the cast performed a mashup of “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” and “The Jellicle Ball.”

Cats: The Jellicle Ball received nine 2026 Tony nominations, including Best Revival of a Musical and a nod for De Shields’ featured performance as Old Deuteronomy. The Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s classic musical celebrated its opening night on April 7 at the Broadhurst Theatre. Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch direct, with choreography by Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles.

De Shields and Moore are joined onstage by Ken Ard as DJ Griddlebone, Kya Azeen as Etcetera, Bryson Battle as Jellylorum, Jonathan Burke as Mungojerrie, Baby Byrne as Victoria, Sydney James Harcourt as Rum Tum Tugger, Dava Huesca as Rumpleteazer, Dudney Joseph Jr. as Munkustrap, Leiomy as Macavity, Junior LaBeija as Gus The Theatre Cat, Robert "Silk" Mason as Magical Mister Mistoffelees, “Tempress” Chasity Moore as Grizabella, Primo Thee Ballerino as Tumblebrutus, Xavier Reyes as Jennyanydots, Nora Schell as Bustopher Jones, Bebe Nicole Simpson as Demeter, Emma Sofia as Cassandra and Skimbleshanks, Garnet Williams as Bombalurina and Teddy Wilson Jr. as Sillabub. Sherrod T. Brown, Tara Lashan Clinkscales, Bryce Farris, Phumzile Sojola, Kendall Grayson Stroud, B. Noel Thomas, Kalyn West and Donté Nadir Wilder round out the Jellicle crew.

The creative team includes scenic design by Tony winner Rachel Hauck, costume design by Qween Jean, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Tony winner Kai Harada, production design by Brittany Bland, hair and wig design by Special Tony Award recipient Nikiya Mathis and makeup design by Rania Zohny.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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