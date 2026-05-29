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House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 5: A Wintour's Ball

The penultimate vlog episode features Robert “Silk” Mason winning a Chita Rivera Award, Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and backstage gymnastics

House of Tugger
by Jonah de Forest • May 29, 2026
Sydney James Harcourt and Ken Ard

What to Know

  • Sydney James Harcourt’s penultimate House of Tugger episode follows the Cats: The Jellicle Ball star to the Chita Rivera Awards in a leopard-print look
  • The Broadway.com vlog captures Robert “Silk” Mason winning Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show, along with Harcourt’s Rum Tum Tugger dance break prep
  • The episode also features Harcourt’s workout routine, celebrity sightings from Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs and a handstand from Ken Ard

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

There’s no shortage of gaggery in the penultimate episode of House of Tugger. Harcourt attends the Chita Rivera Awards in a leopard-print ensemble and shares footage of Robert "Silk" Mason winning Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show. We are also privy to Harcourt’s pre-show run-through of his Rum Tug Tugger dance break and some adorable pics of the cool cat during his teen years. Looking for motivation? Harcourt takes us to the gym for a peek at his intensive workout regimen, followed by hot tub crooning and acupuncture. Y’all wanted a twist? We’ve got Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs on deck in this episode as well. Plus, Ken Ard does a handstand!

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.


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Ken Ard

Sydney James Harcourt

Robert "Silk" Mason

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