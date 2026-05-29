House of Tugger: Backstage at Cats: The Jellicle Ball With Sydney James Harcourt, Episode 5: A Wintour's Ball

Hello, kitty! Hamilton alum Sydney James Harcourt has been bringing the heat as Rum Tum Tugger in Cats: The Jellicle Ball on Broadway, a Ballroom-inspired reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber's classic musical. The party doesn't stop there, as the feline phenomenon is strutting into the role of Broadway.com's newest vlogger with his series House of Tugger. For six weeks, Harcourt is taking us behind-the-scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre, where The Jellicle Ball's cats and kittens bring it to the runway, serve looks and vogue the house down.

There’s no shortage of gaggery in the penultimate episode of House of Tugger. Harcourt attends the Chita Rivera Awards in a leopard-print ensemble and shares footage of Robert "Silk" Mason winning Outstanding Dancer in a Broadway Show. We are also privy to Harcourt’s pre-show run-through of his Rum Tug Tugger dance break and some adorable pics of the cool cat during his teen years. Looking for motivation? Harcourt takes us to the gym for a peek at his intensive workout regimen, followed by hot tub crooning and acupuncture. Y’all wanted a twist? We’ve got Anna Wintour and Marc Jacobs on deck in this episode as well. Plus, Ken Ard does a handstand!

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.



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