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2026 Tony Awards Preview: P!NK, First-Time Tony Nominees and More on The Broadway Show

Hear from Tony Awards host P!NK, meet the Best Leading Actress in a Musical nominees and go inside the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards on this week's episode

The Broadway Show
by Jamie Kravitz • Jun 3, 2026
Tamsen Fadal, Marla Mindelle, Caissie Levy, Sara Chase, Stephanie Hsu, Christiani Pitts and Paul Wontorek
(Photo by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • P!NK previews hosting the 2026 Tony Awards, and all five Best Leading Actress in a Musical nominees share their Broadway journeys
  • Lea Michele, Shoshana Bean, Jon Bernthal and more celebrate at the Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards
  • Watch The Broadway Show premiere June 3 at 5 p.m. ET for Tony Awards coverage, a Mary-Mitchell Campbell interview and a Road to the Jimmy Awards update

It's the final countdown! We're preparing for the 2026 Tony Awards on this week's episode of The Broadway Show.

First up, hear from P!NK as she gets ready to host Broadway’s biggest night.

Then, The Broadway Show continues its special tradition of spotlighting first-time Tony nominees with the entire Best Leading Actress in a Musical category: Schmigadoon! star Sara Chase, The Rocky Horror Show’s Stephanie Hsu, Ragtime’s Caissie Levy, Titanique star Marla Mindelle and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) star Christiani Pitts.

Go inside the star-studded Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards with Lea Michele, Shoshana Bean, Jon Bernthal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and more of your favorites.

Plus, The Broadway Show Correspondent Perry Sook sits down with 2026 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Honoree, Mary-Mitchell Campbell.

And on the Road to the Jimmy Awards, see how hopefuls in Miami prep as the big night nears.

Watch the episode’s YouTube premiere at 5 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 3 before it airs this weekend on WPIX. Be on the lookout for The Broadway Show, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.

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