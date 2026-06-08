The Lost Boys’ Shoshana Bean Wins First Tony Award

She can be wild again! Shoshana Bean won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Lucy Emerson in The Lost Boys. She was honored at the 79th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

This marks Bean's third Tony nomination and first win. She was previously nominated for Mr. Saturday Night in 2022 and Hell’s Kitchen in 2024. Bean's other Broadway credits include Shelly in Hairspray, Elphaba in Wicked and Jenna in Waitress.

"Paul [Alexander] Nolan, you are the leading man of my dreams. LJ [Benet], Benjamin [Pajak], I love you so much. This doesn't exist without you. Being your mama on stage and off has been the greatest gift of this entire experience," Bean said in her acceptance speech, continuing, "This is for the mamas. This is for the single mamas. This is for my single mama. You are the wild heroes. This is for the incredible army of women that surround and uplift me. This is for every woman who ever felt like she was too much or not enough. I beg you not to wait for permission to be all of who you are. Take up space. Make your own path, make mistakes, make messes, make new things. Be free, be loud, be brave."

The Lost Boys is based on the 1987 Warner Brothers Pictures film with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. Directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden, it features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp and orchestrations and arrangements by Popp and The Rescues.

Check out Bean's sit-down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek below.

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