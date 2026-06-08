Ali Louis Bourzgui Wins First Tony Award for The Lost Boys

Ali Louis Bourzgui earned the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his mesmerizing turn as David in The Lost Boys. The win was announced at the 2026 Tony Awards ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall.

This marks the first Tony Award nomination and win for Bourzgui, who has previously appeared on Broadway as Tommy in The Who’s Tommy and Orpheus in Hadestown.

"This is dedicated to the beautiful tapestry of immigrant families who make this country truly special," Bourzgui said in his acceptance speech. He concluded: "If there's one thing we can learn from vampires, it's that life is short—but that's its gift. Find beauty in the ephemeral, and gratitude in what is not promised, and always invest in the people that want to see you blossom."

The Lost Boys is based on the 1987 Warner Brothers Pictures film with a story by James Jeremias and Janice Roberta Fischer. Directed by two-time Tony winner Michael Arden, it features a book by David Hornsby and Chris Hoch, music and lyrics by The Rescues (Kyler England, AG, Gabriel Mann), choreography by Lauren Yalango-Grant and Christopher Cree Grant, music supervision by Ethan Popp and orchestrations and arrangements by Popp and The Rescues.

Check out Tony winner Bourzgui's Q&A with Broadway.com.

Get tickets to The Lost Boys, A New Musical!