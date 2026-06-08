Alden Ehrenreich Wins First Tony Award for Broadway Debut in Becky Shaw

How's that for a Broadway debut? Alden Ehrenreich won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play for his performance as Max in the revival of Gina Gionfriddo’s Becky Shaw. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony at Radio City Music Hall on June 7.

Ehrenreich played Paul in the 2025 horror film Weapons and recently wrapped The Last Resort, a two-hander opposite Daisy Ridley, and Switzerland opposite Helen Mirren. His other screen credits include the Marvel series Ironheart, portraying Han Solo in Solo: A Star Wars Story and Cocaine Bear.

Directed by Trip Cullman, a blind date spirals spectacularly off the rails in the Broadway premiere of Becky Shaw, from two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist Gionfriddo. Strap yourselves in—the show will make you laugh, gasp and maybe take a break from dating... permanently. Ehrenreich and the cast take their final bows in the production on June 14.

Check out Tony winner Ehrenreich's conversation with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek on The Broadway Show below.

Get tickets to Becky Shaw!