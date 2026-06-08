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Schmigadoon! Wins Best Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards

The Broadway hit won four Tony Awards, including the night's top honor, Best Musical

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by Alexandra Pierson • Jun 7, 2026
Cinco Paul
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Schmigadoon! won Best Musical at the 2026 Tony Awards, taking home four Tony Awards overall
  • Based on the Apple TV+ series, the Broadway musical features a book, music, and lyrics by Cinco Paul and direction by Christopher Gattelli
  • Now playing at the Nederlander Theatre through January 3, 2027, Schmigadoon! stars Alex Brightman and Sara Chase

Yee-honk! Schmigadoon! won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Musical. The win was announced at the 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony on June 7 at Radio City Music Hall. Based on the Apple Original series, Schmigadoon! is directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli and features a book and Emmy Award-winning score by Cinco Paul. Tonight’s win makes history for both Schmigadoon! and Paul as only the 10th top-prize musical with book, lyrics and score penned by one person. The show entered the race tied for most nominations with The Lost Boys and took home four wins, including Best Musical.

The production stars two-time Tony nominee Alex Brightman as Josh and 2026 Tony nominee Sara Chase as Melissa, a disillusioned couple trapped inside a Golden Age-style Broadway musical, whose only means of escape from showtune-induced Stockholm syndrome depends on finding true love—with or without each other. Schmigadoon! features an ensemble cast that includes 2026 Tony nominee Ana GasteyerAnn Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCallaAyaan Diop, Max Clayton, Ivan Hernandez, McKenzie Kurtz and Maulik Pancholy.

In his acceptance speech for Best Original Score, Paul said, “There are only six new musicals this season. That is not enough! We need more new musicals on Broadway. I can’t do that! There are people out here who can help make that happen, so I implore you, please, do all you can. There are amazing musical writers out there. Support new musicals.”

Schmigadoon! is playing at the Nederlander Theatre through January 3, 2027.

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