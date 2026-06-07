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Complete List of 2026 Tony Awards Winners

Every winner from the 2026 Tony Awards, updated live as they're announced

News
by Jamie Kravitz • Jun 7, 2026
Tony Award Statue
(Photo: c/o Apex PR)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Tony Awards air live Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS
  • The first 2026 Tony Awards winners will be announced during the Pluto TV pre-show beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET
  • Follow along for live updates as the complete list of 2026 Tony Awards winners is announced throughout the night

The 2026 Tony Awards kick off tonight, Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with the first round of awards presented during the Pluto TV pre-show beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET. Keep this page handy, as we'll be updating it live as the winners are announced. See the complete list of 2026 nominees here, and check out our how to watch guide here. Happy viewing!

Best Musical
Schmigadoon!

Best Play
Liberation by Bess Wohl

Best Revival of a Musical
Ragtime

Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joshua HenryRagtime

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
John Lithgow, Giant

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw

Best Direction of a Musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Direction of a Play
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul

Best Book of a Musical
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul

Best Choreography
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!

Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime

Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman

Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys

Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman

Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys

Best Scenic Design of a Play
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman

Best Costume Design of a Musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball

Best Costume Design of a Play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels

Tony Wins by Production
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 6
Ragtime - 4
The Lost Boys - 4
Schmigadoon! - 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 3
Fallen Angels - 1
Giant - 1
Liberation - 1
Oedipus - 1
Becky Shaw - 1

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Ragtime

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