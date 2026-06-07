Complete List of 2026 Tony Awards Winners

The 2026 Tony Awards kick off tonight, Sunday, June 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with the first round of awards presented during the Pluto TV pre-show beginning at 6:35 p.m. ET. Keep this page handy, as we'll be updating it live as the winners are announced. See the complete list of 2026 nominees here, and check out our how to watch guide here. Happy viewing!
Best Musical
Schmigadoon!
Best Play
Liberation by Bess Wohl
Best Revival of a Musical
Ragtime
Best Revival of a Play
Death of a Salesman by Arthur Miller
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Caissie Levy, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Joshua Henry, Ragtime
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Lesley Manville, Oedipus
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
John Lithgow, Giant
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Shoshana Bean, The Lost Boys
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Ali Louis Bourzgui, The Lost Boys
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Laurie Metcalf, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Alden Ehrenreich, Becky Shaw
Best Direction of a Musical
Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Direction of a Play
Joe Mantello, Death of a Salesman
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Schmigadoon!, Music & Lyrics: Cinco Paul
Best Book of a Musical
Schmigadoon!, Cinco Paul
Best Choreography
Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Orchestrations
Doug Besterman and Mike Morris, Schmigadoon!
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Kai Harada, Ragtime
Best Sound Design of a Play
Mikaal Sulaiman, Death of a Salesman
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
Jen Schriever and Michael Arden, The Lost Boys
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Jack Knowles, Death of a Salesman
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
Dane Laffrey, The Lost Boys
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Chloe Lamford, Death of a Salesman
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Qween Jean, Cats: The Jellicle Ball
Best Costume Design of a Play
Jeff Mahshie, Fallen Angels
Tony Wins by Production
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman - 6
Ragtime - 4
The Lost Boys - 4
Schmigadoon! - 4
Cats: The Jellicle Ball - 3
Fallen Angels - 1
Giant - 1
Liberation - 1
Oedipus - 1
Becky Shaw - 1