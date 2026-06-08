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Tony-Winning Cats: The Jellicle Ball Choreographers Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons Want to Revive Fame

Fresh off their 2026 Tony Award win, the Broadway choreographers reveal the iconic musical they'd love to tackle next

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by Alexandra Pierson • Jun 8, 2026
Omari Wiles and Arturo Lyons
(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • 2026 Tony Award-winning choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles, currently celebrating the Broadway success of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, say they're eager to take on new projects beyond the hit production
  • The duo emphasized their versatility as choreographers, noting their experience across Ballroom, West African, street jazz, hip-hop, and contemporary dance, and expressed interest in expanding how their work is perceived on Broadway
  • When asked about future dream projects, Lyons and Wiles revealed they would love to develop a revival of Fame, potentially serving as both choreographers and directors

With their freshly minted 2026 Tony Awards in hand, Cats: The Jellicle Ball choreographers Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles spoke to the press following the 79th Annual Tony Awards ceremony—and baby, you'e going to remember their names. Though they're happily celebrating The Jellicle Ball's continued run at the Broadhurst Theatre, when asked what they'd like to tackle next, the duo revealed they are eager to sink their claws into something new.

“We’re so multi-faceted when it comes to choreography,” Wiles said. “We don’t want people to just think of us as Vogue choreographers, because we do West African, street jazz, hip-hop, contemporary—we’re full of many tricks and we’re just that magical.”

While they acknowledge that this kind of magic can’t be created on demand, Lyons and Wiles are open to a little manifesting, especially since they’re literally holding the world in the palms of their hands right now. “We thought about possibly doing a revival of Fame," Wiles revealed. "What would that look like? No one’s ever done it before. It would be something that would be amazing, I think, for choreographers who are also the directors. Manifest it!”

Make it happen, kittens. Right here is where you start paying—in sweat.

Cats: The Jellicle Ball, a drag and Ball culture-inspired take on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical, is playing on Broadway through January 17, 2027.

Get tickets to Cats: The Jellicle Ball!

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