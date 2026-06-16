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John-Michael Lyles Goes Way Down to Hadestown as Broadway's New Orpheus

Lyles steps into the leading role beginning June 16 at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 16, 2026
John-Michael Lyles
(Photo: c/o DKC/O&M)

What to Know

  • John-Michael Lyles begins performances as Orpheus in Hadestown on Broadway on June 16
  • Lyles previously starred in A Strange Loop and The Heart of Rock and Roll
  • The Tony-winning musical Hadestown is playing at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre

Hadestown has a new resident poet! John-Michael Lyles begins performances as Orpheus on June 16 at Broadway's Walter Kerr Theatre.

Lyles previously appeared on Broadway in A Strange Loop and The Heart of Rock and Roll. His off-Broadway credits include The Flick, Sweeney Todd and multiple New York City Center Encores! productions. His film and television credits include Blind, The Other Two, Chicago PD, NCIS: New Orleans and The OA.

Lyles joins Gary Dourdan as Hades, J. Harrison Ghee as Hermes, Gaby Moreno as Persephone and Jordan Tyson as Eurydice, with Jewelle Blackman, Jessie Shelton and Kay Trinidad as the Fates. Malcolm Armwood, Sojourner Brown, Jeffrey Cornelius, Sydney Parra and Alex Puette make up the ensemble.

Now in its seventh year on Broadway, the Tony-winning musical features a book, music and lyrics by Anaïs Mitchell, with direction by Rachel Chavkin. Hadestown reimagines two classic myths—the story of Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and Queen Persephone—as it invites audiences on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back.

Get tickets to Hadestown!

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John-Michael Lyles

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