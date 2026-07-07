Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Broadway Debut Tonight in Every Brilliant Thing

Tracee Ellis Ross is making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on July 7. She is taking over from Mariska Hargitay in the interactive solo play, which will end its limited engagement on August 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Ross won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish. Her other screen credits include Girlfriends, Black Mirror, American Fiction, The Family McMullen and Candy Cane Lane.

Every Brilliant Thing takes audiences on a journey through one person’s life, where loss, love and glimmers of hope illuminate the breadth of the human condition. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!