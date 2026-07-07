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Tracee Ellis Ross Makes Broadway Debut Tonight in Every Brilliant Thing

The Golden Globe-winning star succeeds Mariska Hargitay in the solo play at the Hudson Theatre

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 7, 2026
Tracee Ellis Ross
(Photo: Erik Melvin)

What to Know

  • Tracee Ellis Ross will make her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing beginning July 7
  • The Black-ish star will perform through the production's August 9 closing
  • Every Brilliant Thing is an interactive solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe

Tracee Ellis Ross is making her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing on July 7. She is taking over from Mariska Hargitay in the interactive solo play, which will end its limited engagement on August 9 at the Hudson Theatre.

Ross won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Rainbow Johnson on ABC’s Black-ish. Her other screen credits include Girlfriends, Black Mirror, American Fiction, The Family McMullen and Candy Cane Lane.

Every Brilliant Thing takes audiences on a journey through one person’s life, where loss, love and glimmers of hope illuminate the breadth of the human condition. This one-of-a-kind theatrical experience is written by Duncan Macmillan with Jonny Donahoe and directed by Jeremy Herrin and Macmillan.

Get tickets to Every Brilliant Thing!

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