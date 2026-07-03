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Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Why Chicago Still Sizzles

From its legendary legacy to its newest cast members, discover five exclusive features that explore why Chicago remains one of Broadway's hottest tickets

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jul 3, 2026
Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • Our 10-week Broadway Summer Blockbusters series kicks off with Chicago
  • Explore the show's history, enduring legacy and newest cast members
  • Go behind the scenes with exclusive interviews, insider stories and Broadway trivia

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Kicking off our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series in style is Chicago, now playing at the Ambassador Theatre. Before you paint the town, brush up on the show's history, learn trivia to impress your theater date, meet the newest cast members and more in the five special features below.

Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Chicago by the Numbers—and All That Jazz

Read Here!

 

Jacqueline B. Arnold (Photos by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Jacqueline B. Arnold Talks Chicago, Confidence and Broadway Longevity

Read Here!

 

Kristen Faith Oei

5 Secrets About Chicago on Broadway With Kristen Faith Oei

Read Here!

 

Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Krysta Rodriguez Takes Center Stage in Chicago—and Transforms Broadway Behind the Scenes

Read Here!

 

Matteo Lane

Chicago’s Matteo Lane Gives Us His Best Liza and Comes for Your Shoes in Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

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