Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Why Chicago Still Sizzles

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Kicking off our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series in style is Chicago, now playing at the Ambassador Theatre. Before you paint the town, brush up on the show's history, learn trivia to impress your theater date, meet the newest cast members and more in the five special features below.

Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly and Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Chicago by the Numbers—and All That Jazz

Jacqueline B. Arnold (Photos by Jenny Anderson for Broadway.com)

Jacqueline B. Arnold Talks Chicago, Confidence and Broadway Longevity

Kristen Faith Oei

5 Secrets About Chicago on Broadway With Kristen Faith Oei

Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart in "Chicago" (Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

Krysta Rodriguez Takes Center Stage in Chicago—and Transforms Broadway Behind the Scenes

Matteo Lane

Chicago’s Matteo Lane Gives Us His Best Liza and Comes for Your Shoes in Broadway My Way

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