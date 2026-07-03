Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Why Chicago Still Sizzles

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. Kicking off our 10-week Summer Blockbusters series in style is Chicago, now playing at the Ambassador Theatre. Before you paint the town, brush up on the show's history, learn trivia to impress your theater date, meet the newest cast members and more in the five special features below.
Chicago by the Numbers—and All That Jazz
Jacqueline B. Arnold Talks Chicago, Confidence and Broadway Longevity
5 Secrets About Chicago on Broadway With Kristen Faith Oei
Krysta Rodriguez Takes Center Stage in Chicago—and Transforms Broadway Behind the Scenes
Chicago’s Matteo Lane Gives Us His Best Liza and Comes for Your Shoes in Broadway My Way
Get tickets to Chicago!