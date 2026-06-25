Heathers The Musical Announces Final Off-Broadway Extension Through November 8

Heathers The Musical has announced its fourth and final extension at New World Stages. Previously scheduled to play through September 6, the off-Broadway production will now run through November 8. As previously announced, Heathers The Musical will embark on a North American tour in May 2027, launching in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Jeannette Bayardelle as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock through July 6, with Aniya Thompson starting July 8, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, Heathers The Musical features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Directed by Andy Fickman, the revival officially opened off-Broadway on July 10, 2025.

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