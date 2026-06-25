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Heathers The Musical Announces Final Off-Broadway Extension Through November 8

The hit revival has announced its fourth and final extension, with a North American tour set to launch in May 2027

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 25, 2026
The company of "Heathers The Musical"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • Heathers The Musical has extended its off-Broadway run at New World Stages for a final time, through November 8
  • The hit revival stars Isabella Esler and John Cardoza, with Aniya Thompson joining the cast on July 8
  • A North American tour will launch in Baltimore in May 2027

Heathers The Musical has announced its fourth and final extension at New World Stages. Previously scheduled to play through September 6, the off-Broadway production will now run through November 8. As previously announced, Heathers The Musical will embark on a North American tour in May 2027, launching in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heathers currently stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Jackera Davis as Heather Duke, Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Jeannette Bayardelle as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Erin Morton as Martha Dunnstock through July 6, with Aniya Thompson starting July 8, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney, Cade Ostermeyer as Kurt Kelly, Adam Bashian as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Jimmy Ray Bennett as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, Heathers The Musical features  book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Directed by Andy Fickman, the revival officially opened off-Broadway on July 10, 2025.

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