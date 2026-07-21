Paulo Szot Returns to & Juliet on Broadway Tonight

Tony winner Paulo Szot returns to the role of Lance in Broadway’s & Juliet on July 21. *NSYNC crooner Joey Fatone rejoined the company on July 2 and will continue to alternate with Szot as Lance throughout the summer.

Szot takes on the role from July 21–26 (matinee), July 28–August 2 and August 18–30. Fatone will play performances from August 4–15 and September 1–13. For all other performances, the role will be played by understudies unless otherwise noted.

Szot previously starred as Lance in the original Broadway company of & Juliet. He won a Tony for his performance as Emile de Becque in the 2008 revival of South Pacific. His other Broadway credits include Hadestown and Chicago.

Szot joins current cast members Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

Get tickets to & Juliet!