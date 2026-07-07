Try to Remember! Tickets Now on Sale for The Fantasticks

Tickets are now on sale for The Fantasticks, a reimagined production of the musical favorite. Based on the 1894 play, Les Romanesques, the 1960 musical, which is making its long-awaited Broadway debut, features music by Harvey Schmidt, a book and lyrics by Tom Jones, new orchestrations by Sam Davis, scenic design by Jason Sherwood and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. Performances will begin on October 22 at the Helen Hayes Theater, ahead of a November 16 opening night.

The production will feature scenic design by Jason Sherwood, costume design by two-time Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by 2026 Tony Award winner Jen Schriever and sound design by two-time Tony Award winner Nevin Steinberg. Music supervision and orchestrations are by Sam Davis, with music direction by Rick Hip-Flores. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Re-envisioned for a contemporary lens, The Fantasticks follows two boys, Matt and Lewis, and their two mothers in a mischievous plan to make the young men fall in love.

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