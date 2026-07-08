5 Secrets About Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway With Ashley De La Rosa

Buena Vista Social Club brings the lively music of Havana, Cuba to Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, chronicling the story behind the Grammy-winning album of the same name. Ashley De La Rosa, who plays Young Haydee, is flipping the script and taking Broadway.com backstage to learn five secrets about the musical. Follow De La Rosa as she shares celebrations of culture, proper instrument protection and what the dancers are actually drinking out of those beer bottles.

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