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5 Secrets About Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway With Ashley De La Rosa

The Young Haydee actress takes viewers backstage to reveal five behind-the-scenes secrets from the hit Broadway musical

Five Secrets
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 8, 2026
Ashley De La Rosa

What to Know

  • Ashley De La Rosa, who plays Young Haydee in Buena Vista Social Club on Broadway, reveals five secrets about the musical
  • De La Rosa shares insider details about the production, including cast traditions backstage, prop secrets and instrument care
  • Buena Vista Social Club brings the music and culture of Havana, Cuba to Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre

Buena Vista Social Club brings the lively music of Havana, Cuba to Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre, chronicling the story behind the Grammy-winning album of the same name. Ashley De La Rosa, who plays Young Haydee, is flipping the script and taking Broadway.com backstage to learn five secrets about the musical. Follow De La Rosa as she shares celebrations of culture, proper instrument protection and what the dancers are actually drinking out of those beer bottles.

Watch below!

 

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