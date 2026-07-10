Eva Kaminsky Joins Paranormal Activity on Broadway

Eva Kaminsky will join the previously announced Broadway company of Paranormal Activity, directed by Felix Barrett and beginning performances at the August Wilson Theatre on August 14. Opening night is set for August 25. Kaminsky replaces Andrea Syglowksi as Etheline Cotgrave and will play the role in the pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre.

Kaminsky’s Broadway credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and The Lyons. On screen, she can be seen in The Gilded Age, Elsbeth and Billions, as well as the film Song Sung Blue.

Paranormal Activity follows James and Lou, a couple who relocate from Chicago to London in hopes of escaping their past, only to discover that “places aren’t haunted, people are.” Featuring an original story inspired by the film series, the production brings the franchise’s signature psychological terror to the stage.

Paranormal Activity will feature scenic and costume design by Fly Davis, illusions design by Chris Fisher, lighting design by Anna Watson, sound design by Gareth Fry and video and projections design by Luke Halls. Joining the producing team for the Broadway run is Jason Blum, founder and CEO of Blumhouse, the original producer of the Paranormal Activity film franchise.

The original Paranormal Activity film was released by Paramount Pictures in 2009, reimagining the found footage genre for a new generation and spawning a seven-film franchise.

Get tickets to Paranormal Activity: A New Story Live on Broadway!