Original West End SIX Stars Natalie Paris and Aimie Atkinson Join Broadway Cast

Original SIX: The Musical West End cast members Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour) and Aimie Atkinson (Katherine Howard) will make their Broadway debuts in the musical at the Lena Horne Theatre on August 17. Current company members Jasmine Forsberg and Abigail Barlow take their final bows on August 16. Paris will remain in the production through December 13, while Atkinson will play her final performance at the matinee on October 31.

The pair join the previously announced Chloe Tucker Caine as Anne Boleyn and Stephanie Jae Park as Catherine Parr. Khaila Wilcoxon and Olivia Donalson continue in their respective roles as Catherine of Aragon and Anne of Cleves through 2027.

Paris has appeared in West End productions including Les Misérables, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Sunday in the Park with George, Billy Elliot and as the original Jane Seymour in SIX: The Musical, earning her an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. Additional credits include the first U.K. and Ireland tour of Pretty Woman: The Musical and the U.S. national tour of SIX.

Atkinson originated the role of Katherine Howard in SIX: The Musical, earning an Olivier Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress. She is currently starring as Delia Deetz in the original West End company of Beetlejuice. Her previous West End credits include Figaro: An Original Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical, In the Heights and Death Note. Additional credits include Saving Mozart at The Other Palace Theatre in London.

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