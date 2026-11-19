Tony Award winner Jonathan Spector’s play Birthright will make its Broadway debut this spring, directed by Teddy Bergman. The show will begin previews at the Hudson Theatre on February 23, 2027 ahead of a March 15 opening night. Casting will be announced soon. The production follows a sold-out New York premiere at MCC Theater this past summer.

“Just over two years ago, I was racing to finish a first draft of Birthright before starting rehearsals for Eureka Day at MTC. I could never have fathomed that such a short time later we’d be bringing it to Broadway, when the questions the play is wrestling with still feel so close to our present moment," Spector said in a statement. "Writing this was the scariest thing I’ve ever attempted to do, and (perhaps not coincidentally), has become the most meaningful and rewarding. I’m beyond thrilled that a wider audience will have a chance to encounter the play and see the work of our brilliant artistic collaborators.”

“Working with Jonathan on his extraordinary play has been one of the greatest artistic experiences of my life," Bergman said in a statement. "The play brilliantly, honestly tells the story of 18 years of head-spinning change, refracted through seven completely alive characters. Deeply funny, loving, devastating and blistering, Jonathan’s script makes real the difficult, essential work of trying to connect with our loved ones across our deepest divides. I couldn't be more excited for this play to resonate with a wider audience this spring.”

Birthright features scenic design by Scott Pask, costume design by Clint Ramos, lighting design by Natasha Katz, sound design by Lee Kinney and projection design by David Bengali.

Six friends, eighteen years and all the questions/quarrels/hookups/hangups/group chats/overwhelming love that every close-knit group of people must face as they barrel into “real” adulthood. Hilarious and hopeful, Birthright looks at what it means to be young-ish and Jewish in America, and how our friendships and identity can shape the core of who we become.