Mason Alexander Park has played Hedwig, Frank-N-Furter, The Emcee and Mary Todd Lincoln, all while confusing everyone with their nationality. Now, they’re adding a long-awaited milestone to that resume: their Broadway debut. Performing as Margaret opposite Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell in Much Ado About Nothing directed by Jamie Lloyd, Park sat down with Broadway.com Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek to talk Shakespeare, finding their place as a trans artist and the roles they’d love to bring to Broadway next.

Broadway was always on Park’s vision board, although their childhood casting ambitions looked a little different before going to school to study theater. “I had these visions when I was like six and watching Annie (the film) that I would one day be the little orphan Annie.” With the recently announced Annie revival helmed by Park’s Oh, Mary! director Sam Pinkleton, we’re not saying there’s a connection, but there’s not not one. "Sam, I'm ready," Park jokes.

For now, there’s a Shakespearean party to keep going. Park returns to Much Ado following the show's run in the West End. “We were making this very silly, ancient text come to life in our own way,” they say. “It just happened to connect really well with audiences at the time.” Coming to New York and performing at the Winter Garden Theatre has its own pleasures for the American performer, who now lives in London. “I feel like I'm on a school trip with some of my best friends.”

Park's Margaret has plenty to do with the production’s celebratory spirit, singing party anthems and assuming the responsibilities of characters trimmed from this adaptation. "She is the gentle friend to Hero and she exists in our production as the party starter. She has this emcee quality to her where she's very much so keeping the party going.” Park offers another character assessment: “She's a bit of a menace and I'm excited for people to experience the show and go, ‘Oh, okay. I understand.’”

Mason Alexander Park as Margaret in "Much Ado About Nothing" (Photo: Marc Brenner)

Park's Shakespearean experience would surprise their younger self. Before playing Ariel opposite Sigourney Weaver in Lloyd’s The Tempest, they struggled with the material at school. “I had written it off, I think, in terms of my future career. I never saw myself doing Ariel in The Tempest.” With Much Ado, they’re inviting fellow skeptics to reconsider. “If Shakespeare's not your thing, this might be the gateway drug that kind of allows you to see yourself a part of it in a way.”

Park’s sense of theatrical possibility took shape during a self-produced high school presentation of The Rocky Horror Show. Playing Frank-N-Furter brought encouragement from educators and an early realization. “I think that experience definitely was like, ‘Oh, okay. I can totally be myself and do this,’” they recall. That affirmation mattered. “I'm so fortunate that my whole life has revolved around getting to do the thing that I love. I've been very lucky that I've gotten to a play a lot of parts that were on the list that I made for myself when I was a kid, especially as a trans artist who didn't really have a lot of people to look up to in this business.”

Their advice to young queer performers centers on resisting other people’s limitations. “As long as you can push against that throughout your life, then odds are people will eventually start to see you the way that you want to be seen and they'll invite you to the party for who you are rather than who you think they want you to be,” Park says.

As for their future Broadway exploits, Park has an idea: reprising their West End turn in Oh, Mary!. “I would love to do Mary Todd Lincoln here,” they say. “I had the most remarkable experience with that play.” In the meantime, Park is savoring the milestone at hand. “It's really nice to be on Broadway,” they say. “I'm enjoying it so much. The audiences have been amazing and it's such a wonderful experience getting to finally be a part of this community, having been such a fan of it for so long and having so many friends in it.”

Watch the full interview below!



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