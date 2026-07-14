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AK Naderer to Join Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway as Nini

Naderer originated the role of Nini in the Cologne, Germany production and previously played her in the North American tour

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by Sophia Rubino • Jul 14, 2026
AK Naderer
(Photo: c/o Aperture PR)

What to Know

  • AK Naderer makes her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini beginning July 17, replacing Samantha Dodemaide
  • Naderer originated the role in the Cologne, Germany production and also played the part in the North American tour
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical will play its final Broadway performance on August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre

AK Naderer will make her Broadway debut as Nini in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, beginning performances on July 17. Naderer originated the role in the Cologne, Germany production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and went on to play the role in the North American tour. She replaces Samantha Dodemaide, who has played her final performance in the role. As previously announced, Moulin Rouge! The Musical will end its Broadway run on August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Naderer has performed in the German companies of Hairspray, Footloose, Mamma Mia!, Anastasia, Wicked and Ghost – Nachricht von Sam. In addition to her work on stage, Naderer is currently the associate choreographer on the German productions of We Will Rock You! and West Side Story.

Naderer joins current cast members Kelsie Watts as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth and Ricky Rojas as Santiago.

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