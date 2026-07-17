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AK Naderer Makes Her Broadway Debut in Moulin Rouge! The Musical Tonight

The German stage star joins the cast on July 17 and will appear through the musical's final performance on August 30

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 17, 2026
AK Naderer
(Photo: c/o Aperture PR)

What to Know

  • AK Naderer joins the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as Nini beginning July 17, making her Broadway debut
  • Naderer will perform through the show's final Broadway performance on August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre
  • The stage star has appeared in German productions of Wicked, Anastasia, Mamma Mia! and more

AK Naderer joins the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on July 17. Naderer is making her Broadway debut as Nini and will perform through the production’s closing on August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.

Naderer originated the role in the Cologne, Germany production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical and went on to play the role on the North American tour. She has performed in the German companies of Hairspray, Footloose, Mamma Mia!, Anastasia, Wicked and Ghost – Nachricht von Sam. In addition to her work on stage, Naderer is the associate choreographer on the German productions of We Will Rock You! and West Side Story.

Naderer joins cast members Kelsie Watts as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Eric Anderson as Harold Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth and Ricky Rojas as Santiago.

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AK Naderer

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