Eddie Cooper Joins Broadway's Chicago as Amos Hart

Eddie Cooper will join the cast of Chicago as Amos Hart on July 20. He will replace Red Concepción in the role, who will depart the long-running musical revival at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre.

Cooper has appeared on Broadway in The Fear of 13, Dead Outlaw and Parade. His off-Broadway credits include I Can Get It For Your Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock, The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui and This Ain't No Disco. A frequent participant in New York City Center’s Encores! series, he appeared in Titanic, Promenade, God Bless You Mr. Rosewater and Little Shop of Horrors. His screen credits include Law & Order, Not Suitable for Work, Furious and Little Brother.

He joins Krysta Rodriguez as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Matteo Lane as Billy Flynn, Jacqueline B. Arnold as Matron “Mama” Morton and J. Workman as Mary Sunshine.The cast also includes Tia Altinay, Zach Bravo, Austin Dunn, Jennifer Dunne, John Michael Fiumara, Danielle Marie Gonzalez, Chelsea James, Christopher Kelley, James T. Lane, Jenny Laroche, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mariah Reives, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm and Jeff Sullivan.

Chicago has more stars lined up to join the company this summer. Dancing with the Stars' Mark Ballas will take over as Billy Flynn on July 20. South Korean pop star Ivy will play Roxie Hart beginning on August 17.

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