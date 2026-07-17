Photos: Inside The Outsiders on Broadway With the Musical's New Cast

Backstage at the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders, everyone’s family. The cast members ditch the Greasers vs. Socs rivalry and treat fight call like a dance party, vocal warmups like a battle cry and their pre-show prayer circle like the Hokey Pokey. The (mostly) new cast have been performing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre since March, but they clearly go way back.
For new cast member Caleb Mathura, the reception has been golden. He succeeds Sky Lakota-Lynch, the production’s original Johnny Cade. “I wasn’t sure how people would react,” Mathura admits. “They’re saying hi to someone new, but also saying bye to someone who they love.” Exactly four months into his run as the sensitive greaser, Mathura quickly became someone the fans love; his dressing room filled with thoughtful fan art and well wishes. “I’m an artist as well, so to get artwork that other fans have done has been very, very special.”
Become an insider with The Outsiders in the backstage photos and full gallery below.
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