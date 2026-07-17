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Photos: Inside The Outsiders on Broadway With the Musical's New Cast

Explore exclusive backstage photos of the cast's pre-show rituals, dressing rooms and offstage friendships at the Tony-winning musical

Photo Feature
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 17, 2026
The cast of "The Outsiders"
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

What to Know

  • Go backstage at The Outsiders on Broadway with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from the Tony-winning musical
  • See the cast's pre-show traditions, including fight call, vocal warmups and their "Hokey Pokey"
  • Get an insider look at the close-knit company at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre

Backstage at the Tony-winning musical The Outsiders, everyone’s family. The cast members ditch the Greasers vs. Socs rivalry and treat fight call like a dance party, vocal warmups like a battle cry and their pre-show prayer circle like the Hokey Pokey. The (mostly) new cast have been performing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre since March, but they clearly go way back.

For new cast member Caleb Mathura, the reception has been golden. He succeeds Sky Lakota-Lynch, the production’s original Johnny Cade. “I wasn’t sure how people would react,” Mathura admits. “They’re saying hi to someone new, but also saying bye to someone who they love.” Exactly four months into his run as the sensitive greaser, Mathura quickly became someone the fans love; his dressing room filled with thoughtful fan art and well wishes. “I’m an artist as well, so to get artwork that other fans have done has been very, very special.”

Become an insider with The Outsiders in the backstage photos and full gallery below.

Playing protagonist Ponyboy Curtis, Noah Pacht must transition into playing the sensitive 14-year-old. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Abby Matsusaka, Emma Pittman and Logan Gray Saad pose before places in what Pittman calls her "girly pop oasis." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
“I’ve gotta show you my Lin-Manuel Miranda prayer candle," Victor Carrillo Tracey insists. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
"I just got this painted. This was a brown color before, and I just got it painted to sky blue," says SeQuoiia, who plays Dallas Winston, of his dressing room walls. "I'm so excited because now, finally, it's become my own." (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Sutton James Kaylor and Derek Jordan Taylor are Greasers for life. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
 
View the Full Gallery Here

 

Get tickets to The Outsiders!

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