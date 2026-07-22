5 Secrets About Hadestown on Broadway With Malcolm Armwood

Malcolm Armwood, an original cast member who performs as part of the Workers Chorus in Hadestown, knows a thing or two about what goes on backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre. For our Five Secrets video series, Armwood gives insider intel on the elevator lift, light fixtures, Orpheus’ doodle-filled notebook and the iconic paper flower gifted to Eurydice (hint: the Queen of Soul is involved). We raise our cups to Armwood for being such a generous tour guide and invite you to see the action for yourself on Broadway.

Watch below!



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