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5 Secrets About Hadestown on Broadway With Malcolm Armwood

The original cast member shares insider details about the Tony-winning musical’s props, lift, light fixtures and more

Five Secrets
by Jonah de Forest • Jul 22, 2026
Malcolm Armwood

What to Know

  • Original Hadestown cast member Malcolm Armwood takes Broadway.com backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre for Five Secrets
  • Armwood shares insider details from the Tony-winning musical, including the elevator lift, light fixtures and Orpheus' notebook
  • The video spotlights hidden backstage elements that help bring the mythic world of Hadestown to life on Broadway

Malcolm Armwood, an original cast member who performs as part of the Workers Chorus in Hadestown, knows a thing or two about what goes on backstage at the Walter Kerr Theatre. For our Five Secrets video series, Armwood gives insider intel on the elevator lift, light fixtures, Orpheus’ doodle-filled notebook and the iconic paper flower gifted to Eurydice (hint: the Queen of Soul is involved). We raise our cups to Armwood for being such a generous tour guide and invite you to see the action for yourself on Broadway.

Watch below!


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