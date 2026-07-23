Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Cast Recording Sets Digital Release Date

Alex Brightman and the cast of "Schmigadoon!" (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The previously announced Schmigadoon! original Broadway cast recording has an official digital release date of August 21. Schmigadoon! (Original Broadway Cast Recording) will include the entire Tony Award-winning score by Cinco Paul and orchestrations by Doug Besterman and Mike Morris. A physical CD will also be available for sale at the Nederlander Theatre, where Schmigadoon! is currently running.

Released by Joy Machine Records in partnership with Theatrical Rights Worldwide, the album is produced by Scott M. Riesett, David Chase, Paul and Besterman. Lorne Michaels, No Guarantees Productions, Steve Spiegel, Micah Frank and Caroline Maroney serve as executive producers.

The album features the original Broadway company: Alex Brightman, Sara Chase, Ana Gasteyer, Ann Harada, Brad Oscar, Isabelle McCalla, Ivan Hernandez, Maulik Pancholy, Max Clayton, McKenzie Kurtz and Ayaan Diop, with Afra Hines, Becca Petersen, Brandon Block, Clyde Alves, Jess LeProtto, Joshua Burrage, Kaleigh Cronin, Keven Quillon, Kimberly Immanuel, Lauralyn McClelland, Lyrica Woodruff, Maria Briggs, Miles McNicoll, Nathan Lucrezio, Richard Riaz Yoder, Shina Ann Morris and Zachary Downer.

Steven Malone leads the Schmigadoon! album orchestra (the Schmorchestra!), which features Kelly Thomas, Julia Adamy, Joe Nero, Simon Kafka, Colleen Bernstein, Burt Mason, Jay Webb, Melissa Muñoz, Caroline Cassio, Elizabeth Nielsen, Rahel Lulseged, Vito Chiavuzzo, Steven Lyon and Noelle Rueschman.

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