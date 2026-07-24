Hadestown Movie Opens in Theaters Today for a Limited Five-Day Run

Don't look back! Look forward to the next five days, during which you can catch Hadestown: The Musical on the big screen. The live theater capture of the hit Broadway musical is playing in cinemas across North America starting today, Friday, July 24, only through July 28.

Whether you've seen the stage production or are experiencing the story for the first time, there's something new to discover. Just ask Tony Award-winning creator Anaïs Mitchell, who revealed to Broadway.com in a recent interview: "When I heard Eva Noblezada sing 'Flowers' on our new live capture of Hadestown, I was surprised to feel like I heard that song again for the first time."

Reeve Carney, who originated the leading role of Orpheus in London and on Broadway, is featured in the film alongside original principal cast members Noblezada as Eurydice, Tony winner André De Shields as Hermes, Amber Gray as Persephone and Patrick Page as Hades. At an event celebrating the film's release, Carney spoke about the accessibility of the medium, noting how it "focuses the story in a way that not only is incredible for the film, but will be great for Hadestown superfans and people who’ve never seen the show.”

Find theaters and showtimes near you!