Hadestown's J. Harrison Ghee Reveals the Iconic Keepsake Next to Their Tony Award on Broadway My Way

Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee knows a thing or two (or 15) about Broadway. The legend is charmingly ushering audience members down to the underworld nightly as Hermes in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. They’re also the mayor of Broadway in this week's Broadway My Way, sharing their ideal theater-going experience and revealing the meaningful item that earned a spot next to their Tony trophy. Oh, and while you’re here, see Cats: The Jellicle Ball! It’s what Ghee would want. And you don’t question a Tony winner.

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