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Hadestown's J. Harrison Ghee Reveals the Iconic Keepsake Next to Their Tony Award on Broadway My Way

The Tony winner and Hadestown star shares their must-see shows, favorite theater traditions and Broadway hot takes

Broadway My Way
by Sophia Rubino • Jul 24, 2026
J. Harrison Ghee

What to Know

  • Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, currently starring as Hermes in Broadway's Hadestown, is the latest guest on Broadway My Way
  • Ghee reveals the iconic keepsake displayed next to their Tony Award and shares favorite Broadway traditions, must-see shows and theater recommendations
  • Watch the full video and get an inside look at Ghee's perfect Broadway experience before seeing Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre

Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee knows a thing or two (or 15) about Broadway. The legend is charmingly ushering audience members down to the underworld nightly as Hermes in Hadestown at the Walter Kerr Theatre. They’re also the mayor of Broadway in this week's Broadway My Way, sharing their ideal theater-going experience and revealing the meaningful item that earned a spot next to their Tony trophy. Oh, and while you’re here, see Cats: The Jellicle Ball! It’s what Ghee would want. And you don’t question a Tony winner.

Watch below!

 

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