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Corey Mach Picks Up the Quill as Shakespeare in & Juliet on Broadway Tonight

The original & Juliet national tour Shakespeare succeeds Drew Gehling in the role beginning August 4

Curtain Up
by Sophia Rubino • Aug 4, 2026
Corey Mach
(Photo: c/o Grapevine PR)

What to Know

  • Corey Mach joins Broadway's & Juliet as Shakespeare beginning August 4, succeeding Drew Gehling
  • Mach originated the role on the first national tour and previously appeared on Broadway in Merrily We Roll Along, Kinky Boots and Godspell
  • & Juliet reimagines Shakespeare's classic with a pop score featuring Max Martin hits, now playing at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre

Corey Mach begins performances as Shakespeare in Broadway’s & Juliet on August 4, suceeding Drew Gehling in the role at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre.

Mach originated the role of Shakespeare in the first national tour of & Juliet. His Broadway credits include Merrily We Roll Along, Kinky Boots, Hands on a Hardbody and Godspell. On tour, he has starred in Wicked, Flashdance the Musical and Rent. On screen, Mach can be seen in Uncoupled, FBI, The Blacklist and Elsbeth.

Mach joins current cast members Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Chrissy Metz as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo and Nathan Levy as François. Joey Fatone and Paulo Szot alternate in the role of Lance throughout the summer. As previously announced, Ben Jackson Walker will return to the role of Romeo on August 13.

Created by David West Read and directed by Luke Sheppard with choreography by Jennifer Weber, & Juliet flips the script on Shakespeare’s tragedy, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. & Juliet features a soundtrack jam-packed with superproducer Max Martin’s catalogue of pop hits, including "Since U Been Gone," "Teenage Dream," "...Baby One More Time," "I Want It That Way" and more.

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Corey Mach

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