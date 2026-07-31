Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Go Behind the Magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. This week in our Summer Blockbusters series, experience the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, enchanting audiences eight times a week at the Lyric Theatre. Before you board the Hogwarts Express, explore the five features below to get acquainted with Broadway's Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, hear backstage secrets from Tom Felton and learn facts that would surprise even Hermione Granger.

Daniel Fredrick, Janae Hammond, Rachel Christopher, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, Trish Lindstrom, Aidan Close and Tom Felton in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by the Numbers: 42 Spells, 61 Wands & More Broadway Magic

John Skelley (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Yer a Leading Man! John Skelley's Magical Rise to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Aidan Close and Tom Felton

Tom Felton and Aidan Close Share 5 Secrets Behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Daniel Fredrick (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Daniel Fredrick on Growing Up With Ron Weasley

Emmet Smith

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Emmet Smith Reveals His Dream Broadway Revival on Broadway My Way

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