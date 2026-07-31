 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway Summer Blockbusters: Go Behind the Magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Get to know Broadway's Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, join Tom Felton backstage and uncover surprising secrets inside the Lyric Theatre

Features
by Jamie Kravitz • Jul 31, 2026
The cast of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

What to Know

  • Harry Potter and the Cursed Child continues to enchant audiences at Broadway's Lyric Theatre with spectacular stage magic and beloved characters from the wizarding world
  • Get to know Broadway's Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Albus Potter through exclusive interviews
  • Go backstage with Tom Felton and Aidan Close to uncover magical secrets and fun facts from the Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

It may be sweltering outside in NYC, but Broadway is heating up in the best way. We're celebrating the season by spotlighting the long-running productions that make a trip to Times Square more than worth it. This week in our Summer Blockbusters series, experience the magic of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, enchanting audiences eight times a week at the Lyric Theatre. Before you board the Hogwarts Express, explore the five features below to get acquainted with Broadway's Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, hear backstage secrets from Tom Felton and learn facts that would surprise even Hermione Granger.

Daniel Fredrick, Janae Hammond, Rachel Christopher, John Skelley, Emmet Smith, Trish Lindstrom, Aidan Close and Tom Felton in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child by the Numbers: 42 Spells, 61 Wands & More Broadway Magic

Read Here!

 

John Skelley (Photos by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Yer a Leading Man! John Skelley's Magical Rise to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Read Here!

 

Aidan Close and Tom Felton

Tom Felton and Aidan Close Share 5 Secrets Behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway

Read Here!

 

Daniel Fredrick (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child’s Daniel Fredrick on Growing Up With Ron Weasley

Read Here!

 

Emmet Smith

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child's Emmet Smith Reveals His Dream Broadway Revival on Broadway My Way

Read Here!

 

Get tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child!

Related Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

from $74.24

Star Files

Aidan Close

Tom Felton

Daniel Fredrick

John Skelley

Emmet Smith
View All (5)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Tom Felton and Aidan Close Share 5 Secrets Behind Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway
  2. Hadestown Announces New Broadway Cast Led by Norbert Leo Butz, Amber Iman & More
  3. Alaska Thunderf*ck and J. Harrison Ghee Lead Oh, Mary! North American Tour
Back to Top