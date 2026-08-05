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5 Secrets About Wicked on Broadway With Carl Man

Wands, muskets, hidden costume details and a mountain of dry ice—Broadway's current Fiyero reveals what audiences never get to see

Five Secrets
by Sophia Rubino • Aug 5, 2026
Carl Man

What to Know

  • Carl Man, Broadway's current Fiyero, reveals five behind-the-scenes Wicked secrets
  • Discover hidden costume details, magical props and backstage tricks
  • Go inside the long-running Broadway musical at the Gershwin Theatre

Wicked is still rip-roaring at the Gershwin Theatre on Broadway, almost 23 years since it first hit the Great Bright Way. Carl Man is the latest member of the Brotherhood of the Tight White Pants, playing Fiyero eight times a week. The prince takes Broadway.com backstage, revealing five secrets about the beloved long-runner. Follow Man as he shows off wands and muskets, unveils costume design Easter eggs and shares a long-awaited visual representation of 400 pounds of dry ice.

Watch below!

 

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