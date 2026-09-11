Jake Shears Rocks Broadway as Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Show Tonight

We do feel like dancin.’ Jake Shears dons Dr. Frank-N-Furter’s fishnets in the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show beginning on September 11. Shears succeeds Tony nominee Luke Evans in the role.

Shears is the frontman for the pop-rock band Scissor Sisters. His Broadway credits include Kinky Boots and co-writing the score for the musical Tammy Faye with Elton John and James Graham. His stage work also includes a turn as the Emcee in Cabaret in London's West End in 2023.

The Rocky Horror Show features Lorna Courtney as Janet Weiss, Rachel Dratch as Narrator, Amber Gray as Riff Raff, Kevin McHale as Brad Majors, Jimin Moon as Rocky, George Salazar as Eddie/Dr. Scott, Sherie Rene Scott as Magenta and Valentina as Columbia. The cast also includes Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero, Larkin Reilly, Paul Soileau and John Yi.



The revival of Richard O'Brien's cult favorite musical, directed by Oh, Mary! Tony winner Sam Pinkleton, is set to run through February 28, 2027 at Studio 54.

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