Love Island Host Ariana Madix Returns to Broadway in Just In Time Tonight

New Connie, new rules. Ariana Madix returns to Broadway as Connie Francis in Just In Time on September 12. She succeeds Oliva Holt in the role and will play a 10-week limited engagement through November 22 at the Circle in the Square Theatre.

Madix rose to fame on the reality TV series Vanderpump Rules and is a 2026 Emmy nominee for hosting Love Island USA. She made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago in 2024. She appeared on season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, in which she took home the third-place trophy. She is also known for St. Denis Medical, Will Trent, Anger Management, Dads, Working It Out and Dead End.

Just In Time features Jeremy Jordan as Bobby Darin, Carrie St. Louis as Sandra Dee, Debbie Gravitte as Polly, Joe Barbara as Steve Blauner and others, Lance Roberts as Ahmet Ertegun and others, Caesar Samayoa as Don Kirshner and others and Emily Bergl as Nina and Mary. As previously announced, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt will join the cast of Just In Time as Sandra Dee on December 1.

Developed and directed by Tony winner Alex Timbers, Just In Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer Bobby Darin's meteoric journey—from soaring highs to crushing lows—featuring a live on-stage band performing his iconic hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover” and “Mack the Knife.”

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