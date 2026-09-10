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Heathers The Musical Announces Final Performance Off-Broadway

The cult-favorite musical will close at New World Stages on October 11 ahead of a 2027 North American tour

News
by Jonah de Forest • Sep 10, 2026
Ava DeMary, Morgan Dudley, Isabella Esler and Zan Berube in "Heathers The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Heathers The Musical will play its final off-Broadway performance at New World Stages on October 11
  • Isabella Esler stars as Veronica Sawyer alongside John Cardoza as J.D.
  • The musical will launch a North American tour in May 2027

It's time to turn in the scrunchie. Heathers The Musical will play its final performance on October 11 at New World Stages off-Broadway. The production previously announced an extension through November 8. Heathers The Musical will embark on a North American tour in May 2027, launching in Baltimore, Maryland.

Heathers stars Isabella Esler as Veronica Sawyer, John Cardoza as Jason “J.D.” Dean, Zan Berube as Heather Chandler, Morgan Dudley as Heather Duke, Ava DeMary as Heather McNamara, Anneliese van der Pol as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mom, Aniya Thompson as Martha Dunnstock, Chris Marsh Clark as Ram Sweeney, Nicholas A. Wilkinson as Kurt Kelly, Jimmy Ray Bennett as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach Ripper and Brian Martin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principal Gowan.

Based on the 1989 film by Daniel Waters, Heathers The Musical features book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe. Directed by Andy Fickman, the revival officially opened off-Broadway on July 10, 2025.

Get tickets to Heathers The Musical!

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