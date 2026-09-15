Live From Broadway, It’s Bowen Yang’s Oh, Mary! Debut

SNL? More like MTL! Five-time Emmy Award nominee Bowen Yang makes his Broadway debut as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary! on September 15. Yang's 12-week limited engagement runs through December 6 at the Lyceum Theatre. Original Broadway cast member Tony Macht also returns to the role of Mary’s Husband’s Assistant on September 15.

Yang was a cast member on Saturday Night Live for over seven years, which earned him his Emmy nominations. He co-hosts the podcast Las Culturistas, and the podcast's award show, the Las Culturistas Culture Awards. His other credits include the Wicked films, Fire Island, The Wedding Banquet, Dicks: The Musical, writing on the first season of Schmigadoon! and co-producing Titanique on Broadway.

Yang and Macht join Oh, Mary! cast members Phillip James Brannon as Mary’s Husband, Barrett Foa as Mary’s Teacher and Bianca Leigh as Mary’s Chaperone.

Diected by Sam Pinkleton, Cole Escola's Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination.

Get tickets to Oh, Mary!