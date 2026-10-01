Billy Crystal Brings His New One-Man Show 860 to Broadway Tonight

Let the laughter commence. Billy Crystal’s new one-man show, 860, begins performances on October 1 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Opening night is set for October 21. The 14-week engagement will run through January 3, 2027 under the direction of 12-time Tony nominee and Olivier winner Scott Ellis.

860 features original music and adaptations by Tony winner Marc Shaiman, scenic design by Tony winner Scott Pask, lighting design by Tony winner Jen Schriever, sound design by Tony nominee Dan Moses Schreier and video design by Tony winner Hana S. Kim and Kylee Loera.

In the aftermath of the Palisades fires that took his home, Crystal relives his memories and moments that mattered the most, and reflects on how the power of laughter can overcome even the hardest of times. 860 is a hilarious and intimate story about family, friendship, love, luck and loss.

The Tony and Emmy Award-winning performer was last seen on Broadway in Mr. Saturday Night, a musical adaptation of his 1992 film. Crystal made his Broadway debut in 2004 with his solo show 700 Sundays, which earned him a Best Special Theatrical Event Tony Award. The Broadway production was released as an HBO special, garnering four Emmy nominations. Crystal’s screen credits include When Harry Met Sally..., City Slickers, Analyze This and The Princess Bride. He voices Mike Wazowski in Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. franchise.

Get tickets to 860!